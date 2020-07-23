Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Cut by Piper Sandler

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $72,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.