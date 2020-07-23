Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Cut by Analyst (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$28.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.32 million.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.85.

Shares of SSL opened at C$13.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 680.00. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$4,885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,759,347.06. Also, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$343,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,606,731.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 516,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,802.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.