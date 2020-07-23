Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$814.70 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$17.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$10.97 and a one year high of C$23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

