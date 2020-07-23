Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies Inc Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

KINS stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

