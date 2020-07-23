Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21).

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. Oppenheimer upgraded Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

IPAR opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

