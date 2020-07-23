Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Decreased by Analyst

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Iamgold stock opened at C$6.56 on Thursday. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$6.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.58.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

