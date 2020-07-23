Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, FIX began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.