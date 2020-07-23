Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.07 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,446,000 after purchasing an additional 874,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,638 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,552,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,750,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,072,000 after purchasing an additional 171,625 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

