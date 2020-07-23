Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Reduced by Barrington Research

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

THRM stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 459.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

