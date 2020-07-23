Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Reduced by William Blair

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Gartner stock opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. Gartner has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 54.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.0% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

