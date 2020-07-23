Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial set a C$19.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.00.

TSE ERO opened at C$17.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.34.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

