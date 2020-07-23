Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Veoneer Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veoneer in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE VNE opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,413,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 64.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,774,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 692,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 352.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 254,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 86.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 159,374 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 105.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

