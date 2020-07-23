Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kemper Corp Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

KMPR stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $89.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 108,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 65,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

