Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Imax Corp Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Imax in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Imax’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

IMAX opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $767.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Imax has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 413,885 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 324,364 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,199,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

