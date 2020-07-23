Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

