Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

ETSY stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 170.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $132,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $212,952.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,567.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,861 shares of company stock worth $30,101,703. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $54,450,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

