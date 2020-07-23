Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSW. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $472.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 626.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in International Seaways by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 141.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

