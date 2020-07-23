Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

