Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.44. Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $113,288,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

