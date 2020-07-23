Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) & HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Critical Comparison

Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Pure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Pure Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pure Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pure Acquisition and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HL Acquisitions 0 0 3 0 3.00

HL Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Given HL Acquisitions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Pure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Acquisition and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition N/A 23.75% 0.43% HL Acquisitions N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Acquisition and HL Acquisitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats Pure Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

