Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.98%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $251,692.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $383,959 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.