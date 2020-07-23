Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

NYSE:PEG opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

