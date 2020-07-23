Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 533,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.