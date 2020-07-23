Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 916.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

NYSE:PUK opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Several brokerages have commented on PUK. HSBC cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.