Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.