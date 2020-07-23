ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading 0.3% Higher

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95, approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

