Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $89.36 and last traded at $88.69, with a volume of 12367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.13.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,772,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,013,000 after buying an additional 552,676 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 342,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

