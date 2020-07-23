Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock worth $596,739,390. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

