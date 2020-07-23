Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $6,181,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock worth $596,739,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $309.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

