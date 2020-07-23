Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.