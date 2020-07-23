Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock valued at $596,739,390 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

