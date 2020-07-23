Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,231,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,980,653.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,786 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $5,962.04.

On Monday, July 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,992 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $4,362.48.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,796 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $4,130.80.

On Monday, July 6th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,370 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $8,930.50.

On Monday, June 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,647 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $13,552.80.

On Thursday, June 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,191 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $2,727.39.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,883 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $13,825.05.

On Monday, June 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,989 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $6,934.48.

On Monday, June 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,009 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,554.31.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. Priority Technology Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 829.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Priority Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRTH shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

