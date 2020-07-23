Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
