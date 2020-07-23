Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

PFBC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.