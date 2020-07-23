PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

PSK stock opened at C$8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$19.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.1501699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

