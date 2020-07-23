PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$15.00 by TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) received a C$15.00 price objective from research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. Eight Capital upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.28.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.00 million. Analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.1501699 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

