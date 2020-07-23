PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Shares of PSK opened at C$8.39 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$19.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.1501699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

