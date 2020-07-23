Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B) Trading Down 17.5%

Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B)’s share price was down 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.01.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp., through its subsidiary, Postmedia Network Inc, publishes daily and non-daily newspapers in Canada. The company is involved in news and information gathering and dissemination operations through various platforms, such as print, Web, tablet, and smartphone. It also operates digital media and online assets, including the canada.com and canoe.com Websites; and each newspaper's online Website.

