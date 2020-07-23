Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.05-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Pool stock opened at $301.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $304.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

