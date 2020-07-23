Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $1.85. Polarityte shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 40,228 shares changing hands.

PTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Polarityte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 166.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polarityte Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polarityte by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polarityte by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Polarityte by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

