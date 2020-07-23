Points International (TSE:PTS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

PTS stock opened at C$12.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.93. Points International has a 52 week low of C$9.30 and a 52 week high of C$25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Points International will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

