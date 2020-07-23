Plc Glaxosmithkline Acquires 361,111 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00.

Shares of PAND stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

About Repare Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

