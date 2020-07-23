Planning Directions Inc. Buys Shares of 10,481 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 206,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

