Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.37. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.