Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $11.00 at Raymond James

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

NYSE PAA opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,251 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 242,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,894,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

