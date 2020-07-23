Pivot Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $641,885.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $641,885.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.64 or 0.01922141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00083464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00191808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001059 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00121604 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

