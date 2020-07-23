Pirl Market Capitalization Achieves $822,473.57 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $822,473.57 and approximately $3,281.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirl has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 75,215,359 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

