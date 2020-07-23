Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

ZION stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

