Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kimco Realty Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 581,845 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

