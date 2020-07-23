Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of UBA opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

