Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.31. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

